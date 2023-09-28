Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hope Harbour hosts 13th annual ‘Celebration of Hope’ fundraiser

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hope Harbour held its 13th annual Celebration of Hope Fundraiser earlier today, raising awareness of domestic violence in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Hope Harbour provides emergency shelter, crisis intervention, security, and advocacy for victims and survivors of domestic violence. The event kicked off at 11:30 a.m. at the Saint Luke Ministry Center.

The goal of the fundraiser is to help the shelter provide immediate assistance to victims and undertake initiatives that support education and prevention.

This year’s guest speaker is former football player, author, and actor Victor Rivers. Rivers is a survivor of domestic violence and is passionate about advocating for victims.

“Raise awareness on this issue and help to redefine manhood for our young boys and men, if we want to live in a human and more peaceful world, we have to stop violence where it begins, and that’s in our home and our relationship.“

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Desmine Hall
Columbus man sentenced to life in rape, kidnapping cold case
Train accident in Salem
Victims I’D in train crash on Lee Rd 633
Adrian Palmer
Columbus man arrested in Armour Rd shooting, injuring 1 man
East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity
East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity

Latest News

Quincy Wade murder trial
State, defense wrap up testimony in trial for Columbus rapper murder
Train accident in Salem
Victims I’D in train crash on Lee Rd 633
Victims I’D in train crash on Lee Rd 633
Hope Harbour hosts 13th annual ‘Celebration of Hope’ fundraiser
Hope Harbour hosts 13th annual ‘Celebration of Hope’ fundraiser