Hope Harbour hosts 13th annual ‘Celebration of Hope’ fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hope Harbour held its 13th annual Celebration of Hope Fundraiser earlier today, raising awareness of domestic violence in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Hope Harbour provides emergency shelter, crisis intervention, security, and advocacy for victims and survivors of domestic violence. The event kicked off at 11:30 a.m. at the Saint Luke Ministry Center.

The goal of the fundraiser is to help the shelter provide immediate assistance to victims and undertake initiatives that support education and prevention.

This year’s guest speaker is former football player, author, and actor Victor Rivers. Rivers is a survivor of domestic violence and is passionate about advocating for victims.

“Raise awareness on this issue and help to redefine manhood for our young boys and men, if we want to live in a human and more peaceful world, we have to stop violence where it begins, and that’s in our home and our relationship.“

