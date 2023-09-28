Lane blocked on I-85 southbound in Auburn due to accident and concrete spill

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One lane is blocked heading southbound on I-85 near mile marker 55 in Auburn.

It is blocked due to a single-vehicle accident and concrete spill according to Auburn police.

First responders are working to clean up the area, and they are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

They also say to expect closures and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

