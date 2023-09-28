Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lane blocked on I-85 southbound in Auburn due to accident and concrete spill

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One lane is blocked heading southbound on I-85 near mile marker 55 in Auburn.

It is blocked due to a single-vehicle accident and concrete spill according to Auburn police.

First responders are working to clean up the area, and they are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

They also say to expect closures and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Desmine Hall
Columbus man sentenced to life in rape, kidnapping cold case
Train accident in Salem
2 air-lifted to treatment after accident involving train in Salem
Adrian Palmer
Columbus man arrested in Armour Rd shooting, injuring 1 man
Quincy Wade murder trial
Father of gunned down Columbus rapper talks about feelings in murder trial

Latest News

Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
Chambers County residents protest chosen location for consolidated high school
Chambers County residents protest chosen location for consolidated high school
Chambers County residents protest chosen location for consolidated high school
Chambers County residents protest chosen location for consolidated high school
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court