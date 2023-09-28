2 air-lifted to treatment after accident involving train in Salem

Business Break
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama law enforcement is on the scene of an accident involving a train on Highway 280.

Russell County Sheriff Jay Jones says a train struck a passenger at a signals-only crossing at Lee Road 633 in Salem.

Details on how many passengers were in the vehicle are unknown. However, Jones did confirm two vehicle occupants have been lifeflighted to hospitals for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Stay with us as we learn more information about this accident.

