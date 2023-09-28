Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young

Roger Antonucci celebrated turning 102 years old this week. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Amanda Rose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating another milestone birthday.

Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old this week.

Antonucci’s two daughters, Lisa Messina and Melanie Thompson, organized their dad’s 102nd birthday celebration on Wednesday at The Oaks at Towne Lake, an assisted living facility.

They said their proud Italian father was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Georgia about 20 years ago.

He lived a modest life as a tailor and was married for 65 years to his sweetheart, Anne.

“His mom lived to 101, so he’s outlived everybody in his family,” Thompson said.

Age is just a number for Antonucci.

“I feel like I’m about 79, 80 years old,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci’s advice for staying young is to have a sense of humor as he keeps his loved ones always smiling.

“And I like women. I like women,” he said.

Thompson added, “Roger likes sports and women, probably not in that order.”

And he’s ready to keep the birthday celebrations coming.

“I feel like I could go for another two, three more years,” Antonucci said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Desmine Hall
Columbus man sentenced to life in rape, kidnapping cold case
Train accident in Salem
Victims ID’d in train crash on Lee Rd 633
Adrian Palmer
Columbus man arrested in Armour Rd shooting, injuring 1 man
East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity
East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity

Latest News

Cleveland police investigate incident in Stockyards neighborhood
3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood
Quincy Wade murder trial
State, defense wraps up testimony in trial for Columbus rapper murder
WTVM The United Way Works
WTVM Editorial 09/19/23: The United Way Works
Train accident in Salem
Victims ID’d in train crash on Lee Rd 633