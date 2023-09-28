Business Break
The Mix Women’s Boutique set to host grand opening in Downtown Auburn

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is set to host a grand opening of a premiere southern shopping store tomorrow morning.

The Mix Women’s Boutique will celebrate its official grand opening on Friday, September 29, starting at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event will be located at 152 North College Street in Downtown Auburn.

According to the press release, the boutique offers a mix of styles, sizes, and prices, as well as a personalized shopping experience for women of all ages.

The boutique was named one of “The South’s Best Boutiques” by Southern Living Magazine in 2021 and the “Best Women’s Store in Mobile and Baldwin Counties” by Lagniappe Magazine recently through a vote of area residents.

For more information on the boutique, click HERE.

