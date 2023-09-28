Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration updated the label of the diabetes drug Ozempic to acknowledge reports of blocked intestines in some people using it.

Ozempic and its sister weight loss drug, Wegovy, have recently soared in popularity.

The medications mimic a hormone the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

The labels of Wegovy and a diabetes drug called Mounjaro acknowledge reports of intestinal blockage in some people who use them.

Ozempic’s label has been updated to say that as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Desmine Hall
Columbus man sentenced to life in rape, kidnapping cold case
Train accident in Salem
2 air-lifted to treatment after accident involving train in Salem
Adrian Palmer
Columbus man arrested in Armour Rd shooting, injuring 1 man
Quincy Wade murder trial
Father of gunned down Columbus rapper talks about feelings in murder trial

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
(Source: MGN)
Lane blocked on I-85 southbound in Auburn due to accident and concrete spill