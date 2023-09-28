Business Break
People have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Dutch city

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say that people have been killed in two shootings at a university hospital and a home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. Rotterdam police say on X, formerly Twitter, that they are informing next of kin before releasing any more details.

A suspect has been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Center and a nearby apartment. Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities say.

Further details were not immediately available.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun shot and wounded a person Thursday in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said. A suspect was later arrested on the hospital’s helipad.

Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armor entering the hospital, while people, some holding up their hands, left the building.

Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. Fire also broke out at the home, local security authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Police later said they arrested a 32-year-old man on the hospital’s helipad and were investigating his possible involvement in both shootings.

Earlier, police said the shooter possibly left the scene on a motorcycle, but they later added that an arrest team was checking the Erasmus Medical Center to establish if he was still in the building.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

