Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Queen guitarist Brian May played a huge role in NASA mission to collect asteroid sample

A rare dumbo octopus was spotted in the deep sea, and NASA brought a sample from a nearby asteroid with the help of Queen guitarist Brian May. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Brian May is a rock ‘n’ roll legend and now also an accomplished scientist who is being credited with helping bring home NASA’s first asteroid sample.

The asteroid sample collected by NASA was taken from a giant space rock that has the potential to collide with the earth sometime in the future.

The sample was obtained by OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu and flown back into the earth’s orbit Sunday, according to CNN.

OSIRIS-REx, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer, left the planet in 2016 and started to orbit Bennu in 2018. It collected the sample in 2020 and started its nearly 4 billion-mile journey back to Earth in May 2021.

In a clip aired on NASA TV Sunday, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May told viewers he was “immensely proud” to have contributed to such a feat.

May reportedly played an important role in the mission. He created stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data that allowed the mission leader and his team to find a site safe enough to land and collect a sample.

Despite his contribution, May was unable to attend the historic event as the asteroid sample was received by NASA.

“I’m rehearsing for a Queen tour but my heart stays with you as this precious sample is recovered,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Heavy police presence
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
Quincy Wade murder trial
Father of gunned down Columbus rapper talks about feelings in murder trial
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials

Latest News

2 air-lifted to treatment after accident involving train in Salem
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader urges greater nuclear weapons production in response to a ‘new Cold War’
A 15-month-old child was saved by Portland Fire and Rescue after overdosing and choking on a...
First responders save 1-year-old child who overdosed on drugs, started choking on tinfoil
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect suggested to psychologist that he wanted police to kill him