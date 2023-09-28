Business Break
Validated gang member wanted for murder by LaGrange PD arrested in Columbus

Deshaun Gates
Deshaun Gates(Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A validated gang member wanted for murder and several additional charges has been arrested in Columbus, sheriff’s say.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, Deshaun Gates was wanted by the LaGrange Police Department for murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, six counts of gang activity and two counts of aggravated assault.

On Sept. 28, Gates was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail, then turned over to LaGrange police.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and the United States Marshal’s Service were the agencies that located the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

