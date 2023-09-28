Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

WTVM Editorial 09/19/23: The United Way Works

By Holly Steuart
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We all want to find answers to unlock the grip that gun violence, dysfunctional families, mental health challenges and poverty have on our community.

What if there was a way to battle the hopelessness, frustration and complacency that lets these deep problems take root and grow?

The United Way Campaign Kickoff set a goal of $9 Million dollars to create a positive community impact in 2024.

The United Way can and does tackle the problems I mentioned, plus many more. But they need our support.

Donations will fund the popular 2-1-1 service that connects residents in need with dozens of services to help them including rental assistance, food, utility help,  counseling for teenagers and families, medical services including help with addiction and so many more services I just don’t have time to mention.

The 2-1-1 program is only one way the United Way provides a path to change behaviors that often lead to the tragedies we cover in the news.

For instance, The United Way’s “Home for Good” program moves people from homelessness to a stable living situation.

Another program called “Resilient Chattahoochee Valley” targets kids up to 16 who need help for behavioral and mental health issues.

That’s key, because traumatic childhood experiences left unaddressed can lead to poor choices that create a life of drugs and violence.

The United Way is a strong and accessible safety net of agencies ready and able to help children and families avoid that fate right now.

That’s why we must all support the United Way Campaign - by donating money if we can - and by encouraging families who need these services to use them.

Getting the word out about the value of United Way and its partner agencies is an important story worth telling.

Because the United Way offers real help to turnaround troubled lives and that ends up helping all of us.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Desmine Hall
Columbus man sentenced to life in rape, kidnapping cold case
Train accident in Salem
Victims ID’d in train crash on Lee Rd 633
Adrian Palmer
Columbus man arrested in Armour Rd shooting, injuring 1 man
East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity
East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity

Latest News

Quincy Wade murder trial
State, defense wraps up testimony in trial for Columbus rapper murder
Train accident in Salem
Victims ID’d in train crash on Lee Rd 633
WTVM The United Way Works
WTVM Editorial 09/19/23: The United Way Works
State, defense wraps up testimony in trial for Columbus rapper murder