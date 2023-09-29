Business Break
Back Columbus Blue hosts second annual golf tournament

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back Columbus Blue hosted its second annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser, raising money to support First Responders in the Fountain City.

Events kicked off at the Bull Creek Golf Course earlier today.

The organization raises funds so departments can purchase equipment to help protect personnel, fund appreciation events, and provide educational assistance.

The tournament was a day of camaraderie as the community gathered to support first responders.

”It’s important to provide local support and encouragement to our local law enforcement and first responders, they have a very difficult but very necessary job to do,” said CO-Founder Jed Harris-Chair.

Back Columbus Blue was established in 2015. For more information on this organization, click HERE.

