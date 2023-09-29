Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police continue search for missing man last seen Feb. 2022

Columbus police continue search for missing man last seen Feb. 2022
Columbus police continue search for missing man last seen Feb. 2022(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 65-year-old man.

Harvey Tarver was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue in Feb. 2022.

Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Sergeant J. Jackson at 706-587-8839.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at middle school on Hunt Ave. in Columbus
Child injured after gun unintentionally discharged at Rothschild Leadership Academy
Deshaun Gates
Validated gang member wanted for murder by LaGrange PD arrested in Columbus
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
Quincy Wade murder trial
State, defense wraps up testimony in trial for Columbus rapper murder
Train accident in Salem
Victims ID’d in train crash on Lee Rd 633

Latest News

Teen accused of bringing weapons to Columbus football game appears in court
Suspect claims self defense for hitting man in the head with crowbar on 1st Ave.
Suspect claims self defense for hitting man in the head with crowbar on 1st Ave.
Sex offender arrested after being on elementary school campus in Auburn
Sex offender arrested after being on elementary school campus in Auburn
Wanted fugitive arrested on multiple felony warrants in Muscogee County
Wanted fugitive arrested on multiple felony warrants in Muscogee County