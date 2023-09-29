Columbus police continue search for missing man last seen Feb. 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 65-year-old man.

Harvey Tarver was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue in Feb. 2022.

Tarver is deaf-mute and his clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Sergeant J. Jackson at 706-587-8839.

