Dry Weather and Warm Temperatures Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley is under high pressure this weekend and into next week, thanks to an omega block. What this means for us is warm afternoon temperatures and dry conditions. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the upper-80s with mostly sunny conditions both days; morning low temperatures Saturday and Sunday will range from the low- to mid-60s. Thanks to drier air over our region morning temperatures will feel fall-like, while the afternoons will be toasty. Sunday may be a littler breezy; however, both Saturday and Sunday will have great weather for outdoor plans you may have planned. We will continue with mostly sunny conditions through Thursday of the new work week, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

High Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Our next best chance of rain will come next Friday when a cold front works through the region brings slightly cooler temperatures; Friday rain coverage is ranging from 20-40%. Temperatures after the front should return to seasonal averages for this time of year.

Rain Forecast Next 5 Days (WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.