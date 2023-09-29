Getting warmer, Nice and dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beautiful but dry stretch of weather is coming our way. Rain isn’t in the forecast for the next week.

Sun and high clouds Friday. Warmer this afternoon and not quite as breezy. Highs between 84 and 88 degrees.

A few clouds tonight. Nice for outdoor plans whether your listening to music or going to football games. Lows early Saturday in the low to mid 60s.

Get ready for a nice weekend, but a warm one during the afternoons! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. 90 degrees is possible in the normally warmer spots. Mainly sunny Sunday and a little breezier again. Highs in the mid to upper 80s as we say hello to October Sunday.

A little lower humidity is expected to move in early to mid next week. That means a better chance of upper 50s and lower 60s in the morning. Abundant sunshine will warm us up into at least the mid 80s during the afternoons. Our next chance of rain is at least a week away. There could be some next Friday and/or Saturday. Stay tuned. After this front, it could start to feel a little more like fall.

