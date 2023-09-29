Man arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

According to officials, on September 29, the MCSO’s Special Operations Unit initiated a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet pick-up truck. They say the driver, Fredrick Huff, got out of his vehicle and began to flee.

Officials say Huff physically resisted deputies and the MCSO K-9 was deployed. They say Huff then produced a knife and attempted to use it on the K-9 and investigators.

Huff was placed into custody and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without further incident.

Huff is charged with the following:

1.) Aggravated assault on a police officer (3 counts).

2.) Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime (3 counts).

3.) Felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

4.) Giving a false name.

5.) Possession of drug-related objects.

6.) Excessive tint.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.