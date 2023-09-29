Business Break
NSYNC reunites to drop first single in over 20 years

The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band Together" movie soundtrack.
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - NSYNC officially released a new song Friday, the first they’ve recorded together in 21 years.

The song “Better Place” is from the soundtrack to the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie.

NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices one of the characters in the film.

The ‘90s boy band reunited earlier this month for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards, where they presented the best pop video award to Taylor Swift.

Donning coordinating suits, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez shared the stage with Swift.

Bass handed her a friendship bracelet, just as fans do at the superstar’s shows.

“You’re pop personified,” she told the group.

The last time they were on stage together was at the same awards ceremony in 2013.

