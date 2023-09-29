Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sex offender arrested after being on elementary school campus in Auburn

By Justin Brown
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A registered sex offender was seen on Ogletree Elementary School’s campus twice in one day and has been arrested.

As a registered sex offender, James Duke II is not allowed to be within 500 feet of a school.

Duke is registered as a sex offender for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Police said Duke admitted to being one the school campus twice in one day.

According to an email from the school’s principal, the Auburn Police Department removed an individual from the school on Sept. 21 before he was able to have contact with any students.

Michelle Marcum, a local resident, said she is thankful for the way Auburn Police responded.

“I think they responded fairly quickly. We don’t have this situation in this neighborhood. This is a very safe neighborhood and I think they responded as they should have,” she said.

Duke has a bond set for $10,000 thousand dollars.

Duke does have a court-appointed attorney but no information has been released regarding a court date.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at middle school on Hunt Ave. in Columbus
Child injured after gun unintentionally discharged at Rothschild Leadership Academy
Deshaun Gates
Validated gang member wanted for murder by LaGrange PD arrested in Columbus
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
Quincy Wade murder trial
State, defense wraps up testimony in trial for Columbus rapper murder
Train accident in Salem
Victims ID’d in train crash on Lee Rd 633

Latest News

Wanted fugitive arrested on multiple felony warrants in Muscogee County
Wanted fugitive arrested on multiple felony warrants in Muscogee County
Wanted fugitive arrested on multiple felony warrants in Muscogee County
Sex offender arrested after being on elementary school campus in Auburn
Sex offender arrested after being on elementary school campus in Auburn
Warming Up Friday and through the weekend
Friday Morning Weather on the Go