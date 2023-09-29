Business Break
Teen accused of bringing weapons to Columbus football game appears in court

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teen accused of bringing two loaded weapons onto school property in Muscogee County appeared in court.

Authorities say that 17-year-old Kenneth Robins was caught with two 9mm handguns at Odis Spencer Stadium.

Columbus District Attorney Stacey Jackson stated,

“This is a prime example of a continuing problem that we as law enforcement and community organizations need to get a handle on soon.”

Robin’s case was continued due to a scheduling conflict with his attorney. Jackson added that this incident had nothing to do with the Heritage Bowl.

If convicted, Robins faces 20 years in prison. A Muscogee County School District officer noticed the outline of a firearm in the suspect’s bookbag during the Spencer-Greenville football game on August 18.

