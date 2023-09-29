Business Break
Wanted fugitive arrested on multiple felony warrants in Muscogee County

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit arrested a man with multiple outstanding felony warrants with the MCSO and Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 28, authorities were checking an abandoned structure for possible criminal activity when they observed Brandon Barfield.

According to MCSO, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by investigators.

Brandon Barfield had the following warrants with the MCSO:

  • Two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer
  • Interference with government property
  • Burglary 2nd degree
  • Theft by taking

He also had outstanding warrants with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges include:

  • Five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer
  • Violation of probation

Brandon Barfield was transported and booked in the Muscogee County Jail.

