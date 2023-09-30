Another Dry and Warm Day Across the Valley Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The main weather feature that will be dominating our forecast until Thursday is an Omega Block. An omega block gets its name because the jet stream looks like the Greek letter omega, because of two lows situated on either side of a high pressure. This weather pattern will cause us to remain dry until Friday, as the Valley is situated under the high-pressure region, when the next frontal system will work through the region bringing us some rain and cooler temperatures. Before this transition occurs high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper-80s, followed by the mid-80s Monday through Thursday.

High Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Morning low temperatures will be in the low- to mid-60s Saturday night and in the upper-50s to low-60s Sunday night. Due to drier air in place across the region temperatures will be cool in the morning and very warm in the afternoon. A cold front will work through the region on Friday increasing rain coverage between 20-40%.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

Following Friday, we expect temperatures to begin to trend downward, below average. As we celebrate the beginning of October go out and enjoy this drier weather and warm temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.