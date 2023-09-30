Death investigation underway on 1st Ave. in Columbus
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has launched a death investigation in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue in Columbus.
The identity of the victim or victims is unknown at this time.
