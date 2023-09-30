Business Break
Dry, Sunny, and Warm Weekend for the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Expect remarkably similar conditions tomorrow as today's forecast, but it may be a degree or two warmer.
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you have any outdoor plans for this weekend in the Valley, I have good news for you. Today the Valley will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming up to the upper 80s by the afternoon/evening. Sunday will be an almost carbon copy of today’s forecast but is likely to be a bit breezier at times. This dry weather pattern the Valley is seeing extends into the majority of next week as well. The reason we are seeing this stretch of drier conditions is due to the current weather setup known as an “Omega Block”. This is where an area of high pressure is situated in between two areas of low pressure, and it causes the jet stream to form the shape of the Greek letter Omega. The Valley is the middle of the block where the high pressure is located, and high-pressure systems lead to drier, warmer, and more stable atmospheric conditions. This high pressure moves out later next week and will be replaced by the area of low pressure which will push in a cold front along with it. This cold front will increase the rain coverage on Friday to 20-40%, and drop our temperatures next weekend. So for the work week, the Valley will stay sunny and warm, until the front on Friday cools us off to the upper 50s in the morning and upper 70s to low 80s for the highs next weekend.

