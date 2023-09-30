Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mick Jagger says his kids ‘don’t need $500 million,’ hints he may give away their inheritance

In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Mick Jagger with the Rolling Stones perform at the Desert Trip...
In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Mick Jagger with the Rolling Stones perform at the Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rock legend Mick Jagger says his kids don’t need millions of dollars and hints he may even give away at least part of their inheritance.

In a recently published interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 80-year-old rocker discussed the business of the Rolling Stones.

It comes as the band readies to release their first album of original material in 18 years.

The band has made millions over the years. But when asked if there were plans to sell their post-1971 music catalog to make even more money, Jagger said, “No.”

He added that his children “don’t need $500 million to live well” and suggested he may donate his fortune to charity.

Jagger’s eight children range in age from 6 to 52 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Quincy Wade murder trial
Quincy Wade found not guilty of murder in Columbus rapper murder trial
Columbus police continue search for missing man last seen Feb. 2022
Columbus police continue search for missing man last seen Feb. 2022
Police presence at middle school on Hunt Ave. in Columbus
Child injured after gun unintentionally discharged at Rothschild Leadership Academy
Teen accused of bringing weapons to Columbus football game appears in court

Latest News

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Ave. in Columbus
Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate...
‘Multiple deaths,’ ammonia leak reported after truck overturns in Illinois
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a government shutdown, McCarthy pivots to a 45-day plan relying on Democratic help
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle