Single-vehicle crash in Lee County leaves 1 person dead

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash in Lee County has left 1 person dead.

According to officials, the crash occurred on U.S. 280 near the 99-mile marker, approximately one mile west of Auburn, in Lee County on Thursday, September 28th, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Officials say 19-year-old Tyler Anthony Colvin was critically injured when the 2008 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

They say Tyler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This crash is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

