12-year-old dead after sustaining fatal injuries in UTV accident, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a UTV accident in Northern Troup County has claimed the life of a 12-year-old and left several others injured.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, on September 30th, at approximately 6:34 p.m., deputies with the TCSO along with other first responders were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of N. Stateline Road in Northern Troup County in regards to a Side by Side, UTV accident involving several children who were seriously injured.

They say responders were told that there were a total of four patients injured, including one with serious injuries.

Officials say three of the patients were transferred to a Columbus area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, one was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange. They say one of the patients, a 12-year-old, sustained injuries that were fatal and succumbed to his injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate the incident.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather information.

