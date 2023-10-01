Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

12-year-old dead after sustaining fatal injuries in UTV accident, officials say

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a UTV accident in Northern Troup County has claimed the life of a 12-year-old and left several others injured.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, on September 30th, at approximately 6:34 p.m., deputies with the TCSO along with other first responders were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of N. Stateline Road in Northern Troup County in regards to a Side by Side, UTV accident involving several children who were seriously injured.

They say responders were told that there were a total of four patients injured, including one with serious injuries.

Officials say three of the patients were transferred to a Columbus area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, one was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange. They say one of the patients, a 12-year-old, sustained injuries that were fatal and succumbed to his injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate the incident.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Victim ID’d in homicide investigation on 1st Ave. in Columbus
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Single-vehicle crash in Lee County leaves 1 person dead
Quincy Wade murder trial
Quincy Wade found not guilty of murder in Columbus rapper murder trial
Harris County vs Hardaway (September 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 29 scores & highlights
Fredrick Huff
Man arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer

Latest News

Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Victim ID’d in homicide investigation on 1st Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in homicide investigation on 1st Ave. in Columbus