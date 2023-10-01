Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena.

Police say Charlotte was abducted near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. Authorities believe she is in “imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Charlotte is described as being white with long, blonde hair. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the New York State Police at 518-457-6811.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Victim ID’d in homicide investigation on 1st Ave. in Columbus
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Single-vehicle crash in Lee County leaves 1 person dead
Quincy Wade murder trial
Quincy Wade found not guilty of murder in Columbus rapper murder trial
Harris County vs Hardaway (September 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 29 scores & highlights
Fredrick Huff
Man arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry,...
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. ‘Bring it on,’ McCarthy says
Fatal crash (gfx)
12-year-old dead after sustaining fatal injuries in UTV accident, officials say
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Heat has forced organizers to cancel Twin Cities races that draw up to 20,000 runners
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world