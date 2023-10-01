Business Break
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries on Hamilton Road in Columbus.

According to officials, the victim suffered from non-life-threatening cuts and stab wounds. Officials say both the victim and the suspect lived at the Safe House.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

