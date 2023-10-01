Business Break
The Dry and Warm Weather Continues

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy first day of October! To kick things off for the beginning of October and the beginning of a new work week we can expect dry conditions and warm temperatures. The US is under a weather pattern known as an “omega block”; meaning there is a high pressure situated between two low pressures, one along the west coast and one off the east coast.

Omega Block
Omega Block(WTVM Weather)

The Valley sits under the high-pressure region and will continue to do so through Thursday, meaning we can expect sunny to mostly sunny conditions to remain across the area until at least Thursday. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning expect low temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s; by the afternoon hours on each of these days’ temperatures will reach the mid-80s and feel quite warm thanks to the dry air over our area.

Afternoon High Temperatures
Afternoon High Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

As for the next best coverage of rain, that’s coming Friday with the associated cold front; however, rain coverage is between 10-30%. This cold front on Friday is expected to lead to a transition of temperatures beginning next weekend; temperatures next weekend are expected to be in the upper-70s to low-80s.  Be on the lookout for some fall temperatures coming soon!

