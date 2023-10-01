Business Break
Single-vehicle crash on South College St. in Auburn claims life of couple, coroner says

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a couple is dead after a single-vehicle crash on South College Street in Auburn.

According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetstone, the crash occurred between the time of 2:40 a.m. and 3 a.m. He says the driver Kayla Nicole Byrd, 26, and Jaylin Keith Hubbard 26, were injured when their car hit a tree in the median as they were coming from a catering event. They say the couple was not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials say they were not notified of the accident until 3:30 a.m. and that both families have been notified of the accident.

According to the Rothschild Middle School staff directory, Byrd was employed as a school secretary.

According to the Loveat1stbite Facebook Page, Keith was the owner of the beloved food truck company.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

