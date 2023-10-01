Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

State prison officer killed by inmate, Ga. corrections department says

Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith...
Correctional Officer Robert Clark died on Sunday after he was stabbed by a prisoner at Smith State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.(Georgia Department of Corrections)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A correctional officer was killed by an inmate at Tattnall County’s Smith State Prison on Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).

Robert Clark, 42, was escorting two prisoners from the dining hall when one of the offenders attacked him from behind with a homemade weapon, according to the department. The other prisoner tried to help Clark but was also reportedly attacked.

Clark and Marko Willingham, the second offender, were taken to local hospitals. Clark died, while Willingham remains with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Offender Layton Lester will be charged for the death and assaults, the department said.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in a statement. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

Clark had just begun working at the prison in April.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Victim ID’d in homicide investigation on 1st Ave. in Columbus
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Single-vehicle crash in Lee County leaves 1 person dead
Quincy Wade murder trial
Quincy Wade found not guilty of murder in Columbus rapper murder trial
Harris County vs Hardaway (September 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 29 scores & highlights
Fredrick Huff
Man arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer

Latest News

‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
Fatal crash (gfx)
12-year-old dead after sustaining fatal injuries in UTV accident, officials say
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash