The Sunshine Continues Today and Into the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another dry and sunny day in store for the Valley today! Temperatures this morning are in the mid-60s and will eventually be warming up to the mid-80s by the afternoon/evening with breezy conditions. The sunny skies continue into the work week. The reason we are seeing this stretch of drier conditions is due to the current weather setup known as an “Omega Block”. This is where an area of high pressure is situated in between two areas of low pressure, and it causes the jet stream to form the shape of the Greek letter Omega. The Valley is the middle of the block where the high pressure is located, and high-pressure systems lead to drier, warmer, and more stable atmospheric conditions. This high pressure moves out later next week and will be replaced by the area of low pressure which will push in a cold front along with it. This cold front will increase the rain coverage on Friday to 20-40% and drop our temperatures next weekend. So for the work week, the Valley will stay sunny and warm in the mid-80s, until the front on Friday cools us off to the upper 50s in the morning and upper 70s to low 80s for the highs next weekend.

