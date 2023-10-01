Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The Sunshine Continues Today and Into the Work Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another dry and sunny day in store for the Valley today! Temperatures this morning are in the mid-60s and will eventually be warming up to the mid-80s by the afternoon/evening with breezy conditions.  The sunny skies continue into the work week. The reason we are seeing this stretch of drier conditions is due to the current weather setup known as an “Omega Block”. This is where an area of high pressure is situated in between two areas of low pressure, and it causes the jet stream to form the shape of the Greek letter Omega. The Valley is the middle of the block where the high pressure is located, and high-pressure systems lead to drier, warmer, and more stable atmospheric conditions. This high pressure moves out later next week and will be replaced by the area of low pressure which will push in a cold front along with it. This cold front will increase the rain coverage on Friday to 20-40% and drop our temperatures next weekend. So for the work week, the Valley will stay sunny and warm in the mid-80s, until the front on Friday cools us off to the upper 50s in the morning and upper 70s to low 80s for the highs next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Ave. in Columbus
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Single-vehicle crash in Lee County leaves 1 person dead
Quincy Wade murder trial
Quincy Wade found not guilty of murder in Columbus rapper murder trial
Harris County vs Hardaway (September 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 29 scores & highlights
Fredrick Huff
Man arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer

Latest News

Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
Rain Coverage
Another Dry and Warm Day Across the Valley Sunday
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Dry, Sunny, and Warm Weekend for the Valley
Expect remarkably similar conditions tomorrow as today's forecast, but it may be a degree or...
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Weather On the Go