Dadeville teen dies in fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 19-year-old Dadeville boy.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 28, around 11:30 p.m. Officials say Anthony Tyler, 19, was injured when the 2008 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Tyler was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died from injuries. The crash occurred on U.S. 280 near the 99 mile marker, approximately one mile west of Auburn, in Lee County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

