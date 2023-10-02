Business Break
Georgia senator stops in Columbus during 13th annual Pre-K Week

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Georgia state official made a stop in the Fountain City, to help push the importance of pre-school education.

Georgia State Senator Ed Harbison visited Childcare Network on Hamilton Road Monday morning in celebration of the 13th annual Pre-K Week.

The week is designed to encourage state leaders to visit classrooms across the state to get a first-hand look at early childhood education.

Senator Harbison read a book to some of the students and talked to them about how vital it is to read and stay in school.

“The State of Georgia realizes that education is the ladder of upward mobility and if you learn the children starts very early, then clearly you are going to have a very productive citizen,” said Ed Harbison, Georgia State Senator District 15.

Georgia Pre-K Week is hosted by Voices for Georgia’s Children and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

