Investigation underway following fatal shooting on Toney Drive in Columbus
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway in southeast Columbus following a fatal shooting.
The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit was called to an address on Toney Drive on Sunday evening. A police department spokesperson reports a 3-year-old was involved in a deadly shooting.
WTVM is working to gather more information from the Coroner’s Office.
