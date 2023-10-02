Business Break
Investigation underway following fatal shooting on Toney Drive in Columbus

By Ashlee Williams and WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway in southeast Columbus following a fatal shooting.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit was called to an address on Toney Drive on Sunday evening. A police department spokesperson reports a 3-year-old was involved in a deadly shooting.

WTVM is working to gather more information from the Coroner’s Office.

