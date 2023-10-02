Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man shoots blank at wedding, injuring child

The blank was created with glue and black powder, and the glue is likely what injured the boy. (KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy is in a Nebraska hospital recovering from injuries sustained from a blank shot from a revolver.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Michael Gardner and the child were at a wedding near Denton on Saturday when Gardner, the officiant, fired a blank shot from a revolver.

Houchin said Gardner wanted to fire the shot into the air to get the attention of the wedding guests but the gun slipped and went off, hitting the 12-year-old in the shoulder.

Houchin said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They said the blank was created with glue and black powder, and the glue is likely what injured the child.

Deputies said they seized the weapon, ammo and spent shell casing from Gardner.

Gardner turned himself in Monday morning. Houchin said he’s facing a charge of child abuse for negligently firing a firearm and causing an injury.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
12-year-old dead after sustaining fatal injuries in UTV accident, officials say
According to officials, a couple is dead after a single-vehicle crash on South College Street...
Single-vehicle crash on South College St. in Auburn claims life of couple, coroner says
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Victim ID’d in homicide investigation on 1st Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

Biden gives remarks in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks on Americans with Disabilities Act
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act
Police lights
Dadeville teen dies in fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Lee County
Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard inaugurates first Black president