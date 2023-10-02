Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 78-year-old man
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
78-year-old Casey Howard was last seen on Saturday, September 30, around 12 p.m.
Howard’s clothing description is unknown however, officials say he could be driving a white with blue stripes 1990 Ford Ranger with a tag number 4253QP.
Anyone with information should contact Investigator Johnson at the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8314.
