Another Warm Day Across the Valley

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Like a broken record we will once again see temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s sunny skies, especially in the morning, and dry conditions throughout the Valley. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the upper-50s and low-60s. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper-80s through Friday before we see a cold front move through the region on Friday/early Saturday.

A front sliding across the country will provide a change in the way the air feels from coast to...
A front sliding across the country will provide a change in the way the air feels from coast to coast.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The cold front that will move through at the end of this week looks to lack the rainfall that many places in our central and southern counties need; rain coverage Friday and Saturday is 10%. After the front moves through, fall temperatures will arrive across the Valley. High temperatures on Saturday are forecast to be in the mid- to upper-70s and on Sunday in the low-70s. Low temperatures look to be in the low-50s and upper-40s on Saturday and Sunday night . The fall temperatures are almost here!

