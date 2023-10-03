Business Break
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A minor is in custody for an alleged assault in downtown Auburn.

Police say they were called out to North College Street in the early morning hours. Investigators say an argument started inside a business and spilled over outside.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but officials reveal the suspect is bring charged as an adult.

If you have anymore information call the Auburn Police Department.

