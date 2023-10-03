Business Break
Harris County coach receives prestigious proclamation from state senator

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - One teacher and coach in the Chattahoochee Valley received an honor for her unwavering dedication and exceptional achievements.

Tamara Johnson, who works at Harris County Carver Middle School, was presented with a prestigious proclamation by State Senator Ed Harbison.

She’s been teaching and coaching for 21 years in Harris County and has shaped the lives of countless students and athletes.

Johnson says she is honored to be recognized for her hard work.

“I’m glad to have this honor and the people that are here cause they have been very influential in my life since I was small and there are role models here who help shape me and guild me within the community,” said Johnson.

Johnson is also an author of the internationally sold children’s book “Black Girl Magic” which encourages girls to discover their own power and strength.

