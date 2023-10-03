Lane closures on I-85 over Halawakee Creek in Lee County due to bridge widening

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A project to widen the bridge north and southbound over Halawakee Creek on Interstate 85 started Oct. 2, resulting in lane closures.

Halawakee Creek is located approximately one mile north of Exit 66.

Lane closures will be Sunday to Thursday from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Motorists should plan for delays due to lane closures, drive the reduced posted speed limit, and be mindful of people and equipment while driving through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2025.

