Lane closures on I-85 over Halawakee Creek in Lee County due to bridge widening

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A project to widen the bridge north and southbound over Halawakee Creek on Interstate 85 started Oct. 2, resulting in lane closures.

Halawakee Creek is located approximately one mile north of Exit 66.

Lane closures will be Sunday to Thursday from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Motorists should plan for delays due to lane closures, drive the reduced posted speed limit, and be mindful of people and equipment while driving through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2025.

