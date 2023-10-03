Local Burger King franchise owner dies at 86

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local Burger King franchise owner Marvin Schuster, of Columbus, has died.

Schuster passed away Sunday. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Ruth Ann, three children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Edgewood Baptist Church on Forrest Road in Columbus on Wednesday morning at 9:30. The funeral will take place afterwards at 11 a.m.

Congressman Sanford Bishop and his family commented on the community loss.

Bishop says quote,” He was a beloved member of our community, a devoted member of his church where he served as a deacon, and an entrepreneur who shared the bounty of his work with others. His quiet and humble generosity touched the lives of so many, whether or not they were aware of it.” End Quote.

Schuster was 86.

