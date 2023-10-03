One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Peyton Drive and Howe Avenue in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Peyton Drive.

An 18-year-old male victim was injured in the shooting, officials say. He is in critical condition.

There is no word at this time on if a suspect has been arrested.

