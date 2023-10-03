Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus

One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Peyton Drive and Howe Avenue in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Peyton Drive.

An 18-year-old male victim was injured in the shooting, officials say. He is in critical condition.

There is no word at this time on if a suspect has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
12-year-old dead after sustaining fatal injuries in UTV accident, officials say
Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
Columbus police investigating stabbing incident at Safe House Ministries
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Victim ID’d in homicide investigation on 1st Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn Public Safety talks on Alabama burn ban
Auburn Public Safety talks on Alabama burn ban
Auburn Public Safety talks on Alabama burn ban
Auburn Public Safety talks on Alabama burn ban
Georgia senator stops in Columbus during 13th annual Pre-K Week
Georgia senator stops in Columbus during 13th annual Pre-K Week
Key takeaways from the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry
Key takeaways from the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry