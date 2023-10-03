Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stellantis recalls nearly 273,000 Ram trucks because rearview camera image may not show on screen

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because the radio software can stop the rearview camera image from being displayed.

The recall announced Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators covers certain Ram 1500 pickup trucks and some Ram 3500 chassis cabs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also covered are 2022 through 2024 Ram 2500 trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a rearview display without an image reduces a driver’s view and increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the radio software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting Nov. 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Death investigation on Toney Drive
Columbus authorities continue investigation on fatal shooting of 3-year-old girl
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
Police lights
Dadeville teen dies in fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Lee County
Fatal crash (gfx)
12-year-old dead after sustaining fatal injuries in UTV accident, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
Bill filed to rename highway after Jimmy Buffett
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Donald Trump returns to court as his fraud trial gets down to business after a fiery first day
Local Burger King franchise owner dies at 86
Local Burger King franchise owner dies at 86
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.