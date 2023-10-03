Warm, dry afternoons continue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the dry stretch continues, no significant change to the pattern comes our way through the workweek. A cold front only offers a slight chance of rain Friday or early Saturday, but the next big thing will be the much cooler temperatures.

Sunny with a nice breeze at times Tuesday. Warmer than average afternoon temperatures. Highs between 85 and 88 degrees.

After a pleasant start, very warm and breezy Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A starlit sky tonight. Pleasant overnight with lows early Wednesday again in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few clouds Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny and still warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A front sliding across the country will provide a change in the way the air feels from coast to coast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds increase more Thursday and Friday. Temperatures continue to climb into the mid 80s though. As our first noteworthy cold front of the season approaches Friday, there is a slight chance of rain mainly from Friday afternoon through early Saturday. It will not be drought busting though if you even see the rain.

Clouds start to increase Thursday. Moisture looks limited. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A good 10-15° degree drop is in the forecast by Sunday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It will bring a nice fall feel for the first time this season. Highs falling into the 70s over the weekend. Lows starting Sunday morning are forecast to dip at least in the lower 50s; there is an increasing chance of mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday mornings away from Columbus. Stay tuned!

Unfortunately, not much rain with the front late in the week. It does bring cooler temperatures though. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.