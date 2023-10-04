COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation and Radiology Partners Georgia hosted the 23rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon on Oct. 3 in honor of survivors and to support those with the illness.

“1,100 women throughout the day it’s going to be an amazing event,” said Aline Lasseter, the executive director for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation.

The event started at 10:30 a.m. at the Columbus Trade and Convention Center with a Pink Partner Expo with numerous vendors handing out information and other items for attendees.

23rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon helps raise money for cancer patients (Source: WTVM)

Eva Smith and Daisy Lynton were two ladies at the event with different reasons for why they were there.

“One of the main reasons I’m here is in support of my daughter who’s a breast cancer survivor, and also I have a lot of sorority members and friends that I know who are breast cancer survivors,” said Smith.

73-year-old Lynton was there in honor of her cousin, a breast cancer survivor, but Lynton was also a three-time cancer survivor, one of those being breast cancer.

“It’s very scary, but you got to trust God. Faith, Family, and Friends. Prayers really bring you through where you are,” she said. “I’m here to tell my story and keep telling my story.”

At 11:30 a.m. guests moved from the expo to the dining area for the luncheon, a ceremony, and to hear from guest speaker Barbara Dooley.

Dooley is an 18-year cancer survivor and the wife of the late University of Georgia head football coach, Vince Dooley.

The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation is using the funds raised from the event for the creation of Hope and Healing Gardens within the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

“This is an opportunity for our patients to have a respite place amongst all their treatment time,” said Lasseter.

They are also planning to continue purchasing comfort bags for women diagnosed with breast cancer with items that will help them during treatment.

Organizers of the event and those participating in the ceremony wanted to educate women, raise awareness of the sickness and encourage those who are currently in the fight during the event.

“If they say you have cancer, it is not the death knell. Nobody knows when you’re going to die but God and you need to fight like hell to live,” said Dooley.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be hosting a virtual lunch-in, “Lunch-In… Hope Wherever You Are” for people who didn’t get a chance to attend the one-day event and wanted to support the cause.

The host of the virtual lunch-in will receive a box of lunch for themselves and seven guests, table décor, and a private video viewing link.

For more information about how you can get involved and donate click here.

There will also be a silent auction held in connection to the luncheon that will also raise money for patients at the Elena Amos Breast Care Center and the John B. Amos Cancer Center. The auction will end on Nov. 3.

To view the items in the auction and make a bid click here.

