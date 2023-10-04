Authorities searching for missing Chambers County man

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office asks for the community’s help finding a missing man last seen north of Lafayette.

53-year-old Bennie Joe Haynes was reported missing by his family last Saturday, Oct. 1. Authorities say he was last seen driving a red ATV on County Road 158, north of Lafayette.

Haynes is described as being 5′5″ and weighing 184 lbs.

Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts should contact the Invegistations Division at 334-864-4333.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.