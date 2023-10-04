Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Authorities searching for missing Chambers County man

Bennie Joe Haynes
Bennie Joe Haynes(Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office asks for the community’s help finding a missing man last seen north of Lafayette.

53-year-old Bennie Joe Haynes was reported missing by his family last Saturday, Oct. 1. Authorities say he was last seen driving a red ATV on County Road 158, north of Lafayette.

Haynes is described as being 5′5″ and weighing 184 lbs.

Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts should contact the Invegistations Division at 334-864-4333.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigdon Road police presence
Victim in deadly Rigdon Road shooting linked to 2021 involuntary manslaughter case
Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.
Auburn minor in custody after alleged assault on North College St.
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
Death investigation on Toney Drive
Columbus authorities continue investigation on fatal shooting of 3-year-old girl

Latest News

LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
Lee County Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out in Smiths Station
Lee County Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out in Smiths Station
23rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon helps raise money for cancer patients
23rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon helps raise money for cancer patients
Columbus pharmacy partners with animal nonprofit for ‘Hot Diggity Dog Day’
Columbus pharmacy partners with animal nonprofit for ‘Hot Diggity Dog Day’