Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following a report of shots being fired on or near campus. (Source: WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Family, friends grieve loss of Columbus couple who died in car crash in Auburn
Death investigation on Toney Drive
Columbus authorities continue investigation on fatal shooting of 3-year-old girl
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
One injured in shooting on Peyton Drive in Columbus
Police lights
Dadeville teen dies in fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Lee County
Fatal crash (gfx)
12-year-old dead after sustaining fatal injuries in UTV accident, officials say

Latest News

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
Multiple victims reported in shooting at Morgan State
Columbus pharmacy partners with animal nonprofit for ‘Hot Diggity Dog Day’
Columbus pharmacy partners with animal nonprofit for ‘Hot Diggity Dog Day’
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Columbus pharmacy partners with animal nonprofit for ‘Hot Diggity Dog Day’
Columbus pharmacy partners with animal nonprofit for ‘Hot Diggity Dog Day’