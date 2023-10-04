Columbus Health Department to close for six days due to building repairs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department will be closed from Oct. 5 until Oct. 11 due to repairs.

The health department is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway, and services will be limited during this period.

The following services will be offered from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.:

Public Health on Wheels will be located on the lower-level parking area and will be available for flu vaccines and STD “Fast Track” testing. This includes tests for HIV, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Trichomoniasis. There is a small fee for these tests.

The WIC on Wheels mobile unit will also be located on the lower-level parking area. Existing clients and people interested in signing up will be assisted.

Vital Records customers can visit our Annex, located adjacent to the Department of Driver Services, 8397 Macon Road, Midland, for birth and death certificates (death certificates from 2010 – 2023 only). This location is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open Saturday, October 7th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 testing will continue as normal during this time from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and also on the holiday, Monday, October 9th.

All Columbus and District locations will be closed Monday for the holiday.

The health department will reopen Thursday, Oct. 12.

If you need more information you can call the Columbus Health Department call center at 833-337-1749.

