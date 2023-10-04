Business Break
Columbus pharmacy partners with animal nonprofit for 'Hot Diggity Dog Day'

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dinglewood Pharmacy in Columbus partnered with a local nonprofit to help ‘Hot Diggity Dogs’ in our community.

Animal SOS and Dinglewood Pharmacy came together to support the pups in Columbus.

Twenty percent of all orders, including to-go orders, were donated to the organization.

Founder of Animal SOS, Becky Carter, says the organization is more than saving dogs out of animal control.

“SOS is a little different than other rescues. We don’t concentrate on saving dogs out of animal control. Our owner support program is helping 60 to 75 people each month keep their dogs in their homes. I think we’re approaching 1,110 spays and neuters this year so far. Plus, we have transported somewhere close to 400 animals,” said Carter.

If you missed the Hot Diggity Dog Day, you can donate to Animal SOS by clicking here.

