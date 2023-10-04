Business Break
Columbus police ask for public assistance in locating wanted murder suspect

Jadarious Greene
Jadarious Greene(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted on arrest warrants of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to officials, on September 11, at approximately 11:23 p.m., Columbus police officers responded to the 3400 block of 8th Avenue (Wilson Apartments) in reference to a person down.

Officials say responding officers discovered a male (later identified as Javon Smith) suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS responded to the scene and could not resuscitate him. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Smith deceased at approximately 12:01 a.m. on September 12.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called to the scene to lead the investigation.

Officials say probable cause was established to issue arrest warrants for 18-year-old Jadarious Greene.

He is wanted for:

  • Murder
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Anyone with information on Greene’s whereabouts is urged to contact Cpl. A Moyer at 706-225-4471.

